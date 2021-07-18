(KMAland) -- A Wisconsin energy cooperative just announced plans to bring broadband internet to its members. Nate Boettcher, President and CEO of Pierce-Pepin Co-Operative Services, the announcement will satisfy a need of rural customers.
“Frankly, the last year has taught us how important broadband is to our members. And for the last 20-25 years, no one else has done it. And there's been a lot of desire by our rural residents, especially in Pierce and Pepin counties to have access to high speed quality internet service. The tier one providers just haven't come out into the rural areas, no different than it was back in the late 1930s with electric service when investor owned utilities wanting to go into high density areas and serve where it was more cost effective from them, we've seen that same thing with broadband.”
The project will create an estimated 800 miles of broadband lines and will be built out in phases. Boettcher says the broadband effort is an expensive project.
“To build out our entire service area it would be about $32 million. So, we're aggressively going after public service grants, working with our local counties and townships boards to help provide funding for this. And of course, putting in our own money to build out this infrastructure.”
On a positive note, regarding costs, the project will use existing infrastructure already in place.
“Using our existing infrastructure to string that fiber, it's been really kind of a key component of how we've looked at build this out, because we can use our existing poles, we can use where we put it underground, and we can do that in a more cost effective way than other providers, and it's really allowing us to do this project, in a way that is cost effective that other providers just simply can't do.”
The cooperative just held a groundbreaking ceremony. The goal is to have every member connected by 2025.