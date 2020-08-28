(KMAland) -- As the bountiful garden harvest of the summer begins to wind down, it's time to start preserving fruits and vegetables for year-round enjoyment.
But that process has gotten a little harder this year. According to ISU Extension and Outreach Horticulture Assistant Shirley Miller, canning supplies have been hard to come by this year because of a boom in home gardening and preserving.
"There are more people with gardens this year than there has been for quite a few years," said Miller. "There are so many people that are canning that the canning supplies have become very hard to find. What the stores had on hand was quickly bought. The stores were re-ordering, but the demand is so high that suppliers are having a hard time restocking."
One option for those wanting to preserve some produce for the winter is to freeze. Miller says you can freeze just about any fruit or vegetable that comes out of the garden.
"The produce needs to be blanched in boiling water to kill any bacteria and then quickly cooled off in some cold water to stop the cooking action," said Miller. "Once cooled, you can put the produce in freezer bags or containers, but make sure to label and date. Then when you put them in your freezer, spread them out so that they'll freeze a little bit quicker."
ISU Extension and Outreach has a free publication with blanching times and other instructions for preserving produce. Miller says now is also a good time to do maintenance on your flower beds, including splitting up perennials.
"September through mid-October is a good time to divide your perennials," said Miller. "You can replant them in other locations or share them with your friends. After planting, they need about four-to-six weeks to get established before the ground freezes. This includes regular perennials like yarrow, day lilies, peonies, garden phlox, bleeding hearts and coneflowers and many other perennials."
Miller says fall is also a good time to buy and store any bulbs you want to plant, although you should wait until October to actually put those in the ground. Fall is also an ideal time to plant trees.
"The soil temperature needs to be 60 degrees and above for evergreens and 50 degrees and above for deciduous trees," said Miller. "Make sure that you water the trees at planting time and daily for two weeks, then go to the watering of two-to-three times per week until the ground has froze."
For more information on home horticulture, visit the ISU Extension and Outreach website.