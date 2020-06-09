(Madison) -- For the first time in its 53-year history, the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin has been canceled.
Originally scheduled to be held September 29th through October 3rd at the Alliant Energy Center, this year’s World Dairy Expo has been scratched due to COVID-19 concerns. The event’s executive committee reached the decision last week. Katie Schmitt is media relations specialist for the World Dairy Expo. She says it was not an easy decision to cancel the show.
“That decision was based around the public health orders that are in place here in Dane County – which is where Madison sits – as it relates to COVID-19,” Schmitt said. “Those restrictions really made it impossible for us to hold our show at the Alliant Energy Center, which has been home to the World Dairy Expo for 53 years.”
Last year’s World Dairy Expo attracted more than 62,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries. The show typically features over 1600 dairy cattle exhibitors, roughly 400 volunteers, about 850 different companies, and nearly 7000 youth participants. Schmitt says the executive board had previously established a timeline to announce a decision by July 1st.
“When the information became clear within the last week that the show wouldn’t be possible, we didn’t want to hold onto that information,” Schmitt said. “We wanted to be able to let our exhibitors and our attendees know as soon as possible that Expo couldn’t happen so that we could hopefully save them some resources along the way.”
Organizers are planning for the 2021 World Dairy Expo to be held September 28th through October 2nd.
“We are saddened that this is the news we have to share,” Schmitt added. “We feel for all of the exhibitors and attendees that look forward to the World Dairy Expo each year. However, we are looking forward already to hosting World Dairy Expo 2021.”
For additional information about this year’s cancellation, visit worlddairyexpo.com.