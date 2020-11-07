(Indianapolis) -- The World Food Championships are the largest competition on what is being called ‘food sport.’
Chef Jim Murray, who is the Pork Checkoff innovation manager, says this competition combines professional chefs and home cooks. Murray was one of the judges this past year in the finals of this event in Indianapolis.
“Since the debut of this particular event, they have given birth to 30 TV food stars, awarded more than $2.5 million in prize money, and had 49 of the 50 states compete. At the end, there’s 7.9 billion media impressions and connected 175 food brands, with influencers bloggers, it could be TV celebrities, it could be food media that are all centered around it.”
Pork had a significant role in the championship round of this huge event.
“Pork was featured as the first elimination round. So, the ten contestants that came on, and they could range from being a winner in the desert category to winner in the chili category, and they were tasked with creating a dish where Indiana homegrown farm raised pork was featured as the star the dish and red gold tomatoes, which are a product that comes out of Indiana as well. They had to utilize one of their products in the dish, and they had to make a classic Parisian style gnocchi, and all of those things had to work together on the dish. So, pork was featured as the first eliminator in that round took ten contestants down to five contestants for round two.”
The event was featured last month on the Cooking Channel. This exposure is a win for pork. Murray says that is especially true for the foodservice sector.
“Chefs love pork. It's really a matter of having to continually chisel away at the consumer’s mindsets around it, or not knowing how to prepare it, that sort of a thing. But from a food service perspective, pork seems to be a rock star. I used to say pork is a rock star but, I like to think the pork farmers are the rock star. As long as they're continuously trying to improve and produce better and better pork, and they will do that, they will grow the best pork that needs, the needs of the consumer at that time in a minute. That sort of a thing.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.