(Des Moines) -- The world’s largest pork-specific trade show will go on as scheduled in Des Moines later this year.
The 2021 World Pork Expo will take place June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Doug Fricke, director of trade show marketing for National Pork Producers Council, says professionals in the pork industry can expect three busy days of networking, education, and innovation.
“Expo is one of the largest events in the industry,” Fricke said. “It’s really essential for producers and allied businesses to get together and talk about what’s new, things they can take onto the farm that will be beneficial in the long run, and then just a lot of networking and gathering of information. It’s a great tool for producers as well as allied businesses.”
NPPC will continue to monitor developments in COVID-19 guidelines for the World Pork Expo to ensure the health and safety of all participants. NPPC will be providing guidance to exhibitors and attendees.
In 2018 and past years, Fricke says the World Pork Expo drew a crowd of more than 20,000 professionals in the pork industry. Guests enjoyed exploring more than 360,000 square feet of exhibitions.
“The number of exhibitors is most likely going to be over 400 companies,” Fricke said. “We’re still in the process of selling booths and they have been selling quite quickly. That’s a good thing. The last year we had it was 2018 and it’s great to have it back. There’s a lot of companies that have enthusiasm of getting back out there and meeting with producers in a live setting.”
Registration information will soon be available online for those who plan to attend the 2021 World Pork Expo, June 9-11. For more information about this year’s show, visit worldpork.org.