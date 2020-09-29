(KMAland) -- Big news for Bayer on Monday as the European Commission has authorized XtendFlex Soybean technology for food, feed, import and processing in the European Union.
A company release from Bayer indicates this milestone announcement represents the final key authorization for XtendFlex Soybeans. With this approval in hand, Bayer can now look forward to a full launch in the United States and Canada in 2021 and expects to be in a strong position to supply 20 million U.S. soy acres when the selling season arrives. Bayer soybean launch lead Lisa Streck says the company has seen great demand for XtendFlex Soybeans from customers.
“XtendFlex is Bayer Crop Science’s newest soybean trait innovation,” Streck said. “XtendFlex Soybeans will provide tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate, giving farmers additional tools for their tough-to-control and resistant weeds.”
Streck says they expect the launch of XtendFlex to match the launch scale of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend Soybeans, which were planted on 20 million acres in their first year of commercial availability.
“With the tolerance to the three different herbicides, that will provide farmers with more options as they build out their herbicide programs,” Streck said. “XtendFlex Soybeans are built on the proven performance of our Roundup Ready 2 Yield technology, so farmers should experience high yield potential with these products as well.”
Lisa Safarian, President of Crop Science North America, released this statement following the big announcement Monday morning: “XtendFlex Soybeans will be Bayer’s second major product launch in soybeans in the last 5 years,” said Safarian. “The upcoming launch in 2021 highlights the strength of the Bayer soybean pipeline, as well as the investment that Bayer continues to make in our soybean portfolio and the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System. XtendFlex soybeans are the latest example of Bayer developing innovative products to help farmers meet challenges on their farm.”
Learn more information about XtendFlex Soybeans by visiting RoundupReadyXtend.com, or farmers can reach out to their local Bayer representatives.