(KMAland) -- In the launch year of its XtendFlex soybeans, Bayer officials are pleased with 2021 performance. XtendFlex soybeans provide growers tolerance to dicamba, glufosinate, and glyphosate, and are considered another tool for their resistant and tough-to-control weeds. At the 2021 NAFB Convention in Kansas City, Bayer technology development manager Matt Goddard said XtendFlex soybeans had great reports this growing season.
“We’ve got a lot of information back and are still waiting on some because of some late harvest, but overall, we’re seeing strong yields, good weed control performance, and I think overall it’s represented really well.”
Goddard talks about possible concerns in the Midwest over drought conditions that occurred throughout the summer.
“It’s always a concern when it hits in these areas. Some of the challenges to hit on are weed control and the actively growing weeds out in the marketplace. You always want a healthy crop. There were some challenges over in the Midwest from that (weed control) standpoint, but also from a crop health standpoint. We want them growing actively and getting the rainfall and that creates its own challenges.”
Goddard talks about some of Bayer’s goals for the 2022 growing season.
“In 2022, we’re looking to revamp our pipelines. We had our initial (XtendFlex) launch in 2021, but 2022 will be bringing new varieties forward. Hopefully we’ll be replacing some and then giving more options in other places. From our early maturity groups all the way to our late maturing soybeans, we’ll have new offerings on the table.”
Goddard explains why growers should consider XtendFlex soybeans for their farms.
“For the weed control benefits and the flexibility of having those three modes of action for dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate, and just for the yield potential,” Goddard said. “We’ve got some great performing products out there. We’re excited about our product offerings, what it can bring to the marketplace, and the flexibility it gives the grower.”
Learn more about XtendFlex soybeans by visiting RoundupReadyXtend.com, or farmers can reach out to their local Bayer representative.