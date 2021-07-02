(Washington, D.C.) -- For the second week in a row, the renewable fuels industry was dealt a legal blow in a courtroom.
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday ruled against an interpretation of the Renewable Fuel Standard by the Trump Administration that would have authorized the sale of E15 year-round, instead of just in winter months. Monte Shaw is executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. Calling the court decision "disappointing," Shaw says have higher blends of ethanol in conventional gasoline markets during the summer was a big boost for the industry.
"Those markets make up two-thirds of all the gasoline sold in the United States, but it's also where most of the E15 is being sold," said Shaw. "Probably 90% of the E15 is being sold in those markets. We think that we're going to be able to keep E15 going during this summer season and then in the winter this is not an issue because there are different rules. We really are going to have to find a solution by the summer of 2022, whether that's a court challenge to try to get this decision reversed, whether that's legislative action or regulatory action, we're going to pull out all the stops."
In 2019, President Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency ruled that E15 could be sold across the country year-round. Previous rules from the EPA restricted its sale during the summer driving season. To accomplish that, the EPA reinterpreted an old rule that applied a volatility waiver to E10 and enforced that same measure for E15. Shaw says the setback could mean a large drop in ethanol demand.
"Not only would it be devastating to go backwards on ethanol demand in the United States, but as E15 is really gaining steam to move out there, you're talking about potentially billions of gallons of new demand that could be taken off the table, or at least made more difficult to attain," said Shaw.
The loss in court is the second for the renewable fuels industry in a matter of weeks, as the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of refineries who requested waivers from blending ethanol into gasoline. Shaw says the two rulings were based on opposite logic.
"We lost in the Supreme Court when they said the agency had the authority and the discretion to construe the word 'extension' in a broad way that would not be the normal use of the word," said Shaw. "Today, in the D.C. Circuit Court, we lose because the court says the agency does not have the discretion to take the 'contains' and interpret it in such a way that it means 'contains at least 10% ethanol.' They said they have to use the very narrow, limited description that it would contain exactly 10% ethanol."
Industry leaders say the ruling likely happened too late in the year to stop E15 sales this summer, meaning ethanol demand should hold for the time-being. Shaw says the IRFA and other groups are working to find a solution before next summer, when the full impact of the ruling would be felt.
"We're going to do everything in our power, and I think we're going to be successful in keeping E15 out there this summer," said Shaw. "We're not going to give up. We're not going to abandon them as we look through every possible way to make sure that by the summer of '22, we've got this fixed and we can continue to just smoothly move E15 into more and more markets."
Lawyers representing oil refineries in the country argued that the Clean Air Act does not authorize the EPA to grant blends higher than E10 year-round sales opportunities.