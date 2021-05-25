(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls soccer team has been tested and feeling confident heading into Friday's regional quarterfinal against Panorama.
"Our girls have been playing good soccer," Coach Dan Vargason said. "We are starting to gel more. We had to battle through some adversity with some injuries, but our girls have overcome that and are starting to settle into their positions."
The Trojans are 10-6 this season with losses to Tri-Center, Maryville, Lewis Central, Treynor, St. Albert and Glenwood. Those teams are a combined 80-19 this season.
Vargason feels his team's tough early-season slate set them up for their recent stretch of seven consecutive wins over Harlan, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley, AHSTW, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Riverside and Carroll.
"We probably don't get a nice win streak if we don't learn some things," Vargason said. "When you lose games like that, you can either get crushed by it or learn from it. Our girls chose to learn from it. Modeling off those types of teams and taking lessons from them has been great. Sometimes, it's nice to take one in the mouth, learn from it and grow. We will be better for it."
Sophomore Jada Jensen has been a goal-scoring machine for the Trojans this season with 27 winners.
“I got to coach her in basketball, so I knew what she was capable of,” Vargason said. “I thought her best sport was soccer and that might be true. She's athletic, has good ball control and can kick the ball a mile. She’s a very confident player, and we’ve been happy with her. She’s only going to get better, so we are excited to see what she can do.”
Sophomore Lindley Eblen has found the net six times this season. Aubrey Guyer, Quinn Grubbs, Jeanna Kramer, Mattie Dvorak and Irelyn Gundy have also been goal-scorers for the Trojans this season.
Guyer and Eblen have set the offense up for the Trojans with nine and seven assists apiece.
Defensively, the duo of Nellie Grooms and Edria Brummer have split time at the goalkeeper position. Brummer has 104 saves with only 22 goals allowed while Grooms has given up seven goals and earned 25 saves.
“Our defense has been strong,” Vargason said.
Atlantic opens the Class 2A postseason with Panorama on Friday. The Panthers are 13-6. Vargason says watching Panorama play is like looking in a mirror.
“I think we are very similar on paper,” he said. “We play similar styles. It’s going to come down to connecting passes and possess the ball. I think the first one to four wins this thing. It’s going to be a fun matchup, but we are excited to go into it. Hopefully, we can make a little run.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Vargason.