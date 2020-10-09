(Auburn) -- The Auburn Bulldogs will look for a fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament when they host Ponca in a Class C District Final Saturday afternoon.
"We are feeling good," Coach Grant Cole said. "We were happy to be on the field at the start of the year, now it's about over. We are excited for the opportunity and looking forward to a district final."
The Bulldogs punched their ticket to a district final with a dominant showing in subdistrict action, beating Syracuse and Weeping Water by a combined score of 28-1.
"I was happy with how we took care of business," Cole said of his team's subdistrict dominance. "Anytime you can put runs on the board early in the fashion we did, you are going to set yourself up for success."
Auburn enters the district finals at 21-4. All four losses have come by three runs or less. Coach Cole says the way his team handled those tight losses proved a lot and was a learning point.
"When things aren't going our way, we've done a better job of mental toughness," he said. "We played Nebraska City last week and were in a shootout. We really had to step up late and we did that. That's something we struggled with early in the year and that's good to see because there is going to be adversity in postseason games."
Senior Kylie Allen has paced the Bulldogs' efforts this season on the mound and at the plate.
"She has a lot of experience," Cole said. "She's done a great job throwing strikes and giving our defense a chance to make plays."
Offensively, Allen, Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant have been the bats that have sparked the Auburn offense at the top of the order.
"Those three get us going offensively," Cole said. "They have been great. They got on base at a high rate and have a lot of power. When they get on base, it really puts us in a good position. The rest of the lineup has done a good job of getting us back to the top."
The Bulldogs have not missed the state tournament since 2015 and finished third despite being the No. 7 seed. Before 2016 trip, Auburn had never qualified for state. Now, it's almost become an expectation.
"The girls are excited about the possibility," Cole said. "They know what it takes. It's just a credit to the girls and their consistency. They've worked really hard and put themselves in that position. I'm just really happy to coach this group."
Auburn is the No. 4 seed in the Class C District Tournament and will face No. 13 Ponca.
The Indians enter Saturday's contest at 10-8.
"We don't have any common opponents," Cole said. "We've never seen them. In a way, that's kind of nice and refreshing because that's exciting. We just have to take care of ourselves, make sure we are sharp and get off to a good start."
Saturday's district contest, which is a best of three format, is slated to begin at noon. The complete interview with Coach Cole can be heard below.