Auctioneer: Farmers National Company, Agent Clint Freund
Date: Thurs. Sept. 29th
Time: 10:00am
Location: Stanton Fire Station & Community Room
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/156-acres-montgomery-county-farm-land-simulcast-auction/pdf_cfb42020-27d4-11ed-ad82-4f241f70fc7a.html
