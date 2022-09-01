|Auctioneer:
|Farmers National Company, Agent Clint Freund
|Date:
|Thurs. Sept. 29th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Stanton Fire Station & Community Room
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/156-acres-montgomery-county-farm-land-simulcast-auction/pdf_cfb42020-27d4-11ed-ad82-4f241f70fc7a.html
|Radio:
