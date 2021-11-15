|Auctioneer:
|Jon Stripe of Sunshine Auction
|Date:
|Saturday, Nov 20th at 10:30am and Sunday, Nov 21st at 10:00am
|Time:
|Location:
|Saturday will be at 1116 B Ave, Essex Iowa and Sunday will be at 1870 A Ave, Shenandoah Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.globalauctionguide.com/iowa-auctions/john-head-living-estate-acreage-auction-s-939702.html
