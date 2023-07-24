Auctioneer:2-Day Estate Auction of the late Jean and Bob Wells 
Date:

Saturday, July 29th at 9:30am; Sunday July 30th at 10am

Time: 
Location:

Amazonia Community Center, 410 Hackberry Street Amazonia, MO

Website: https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/wells-estate-day-1-2
Radio: 

