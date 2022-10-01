Auctioneer: Tom VanScyoc and Associates
Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Riverton, IA Gym and Yard
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/2-estate-auction/pdf_408c507e-3ffe-11ed-a10d-87008c8b0cb5.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.