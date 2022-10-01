|Auctioneer:
|Tom VanScyoc and Associates
|Date:
|Saturday, October 8, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Riverton, IA Gym and Yard
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/2-estate-auction/pdf_408c507e-3ffe-11ed-a10d-87008c8b0cb5.html
|Radio:
