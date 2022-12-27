|Auctioneer:
|Midwest Ag Services, Inc.
|Date:
|Thursday, January 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Oakland, Iowa Community Building at 614 Dr Van Zee Road
|Website:
|https://midwestagservices.com/212-acres-pott-co-iowa/
|Radio:
212 +/- Acres of Pottawattamie County Farmland Selling as 2 tracts with live and online bidding
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
Anniversaries
-
Dec 29