Auctioneer:  Midwest Ag Services, Inc.  
Date: Thursday, January 24, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Oakland, Iowa Community Building at 614 Dr Van Zee Road
Website: https://midwestagservices.com/212-acres-pott-co-iowa/
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.