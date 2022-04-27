Auctioneer: Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate & Auction, LLC
Date:Saturday, May 7th 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Montgomery County Fair Building south of John Deere- North 4th Street, Red Oak, Iowa 
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/3-party-auction/link_1bd9d110-c62e-11ec-b41c-6738e3314a98.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.