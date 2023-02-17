|Auctioneer:
|Ranch and Farm Auctions, a division of Whitetail Properties Real Estate
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|McElroy Building on the Fremont County Fairgrounds, Sidney IA
Online bidding at ranchandfarmauctions.com
|Website:
|https://ranchandfarmauctions.com/auctions/high-quality-tillable-and-crp-farm-in-fremont-co-ia
|Radio:
