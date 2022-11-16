Auctioneer: Peoples Company
Date:Thursday, December 15th 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Elks Lodge in Shenandoah, Iowa 
Website:https://www.kmaland.com/absolute-land-auction-consisting-of-1278-more-less-acres-of-fremont-county-land/link_a584c642-6500-11ed-b7a3-376fe5987032.html
Radio: 

