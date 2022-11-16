|Auctioneer:
|Peoples Company
|Date:
|Thursday, December 15th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Elks Lodge in Shenandoah, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/absolute-land-auction-consisting-of-1278-more-less-acres-of-fremont-county-land/link_a584c642-6500-11ed-b7a3-376fe5987032.html
|Radio:
Absolute Land Auction consisting of 1278 more/less acres of Fremont County Land
