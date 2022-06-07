|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke with Menke Auction & Realty
|Date:
|Saturday, June 11th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|402 S Central Street, Carson, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/June%202022/Alce-Croson-Estate-Auction-salebill.pdf
|Radio:
