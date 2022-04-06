Alger Estate Antique and Glassware Auction

|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer with Spencer Auction Group
|Date:
|Saturday, April 9th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Spencer Auction Facility- 3328 Overton Avenue, Beebeetown, Iowa
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Glassware-Auction-4-scaled-1.jpg
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
Anniversaries
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 7