Auctioneer: Rick Grote with Brich-Grote Auction 
Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Neola Area Community Center at 110 4th Street in Neola, IA
Website: https://www.brich-groteauction.com/auction-list.htm
