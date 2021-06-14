|Auctioneer:
|Rick Grote with Brich-Grote Auction
|Date:
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Neola Area Community Center at 110 4th Street in Neola, IA
|Website:
|https://www.brich-groteauction.com/auction-list.htm
|Radio:
Ambrose and Cecilia Ausdemore Estate Auction of 300 Acres of Pottawattamie County Land
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17