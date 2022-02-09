Auctioneer: Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
Date:Thursday, February 17 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Shenandoah Elks Lodge- 701 South Fremont, Shenandoah, Iowa 
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.