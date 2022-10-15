Auctioneer: John Williams and George Crawford
Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: The Cow Palace, located on the Page County Fair Grounds, Clarinda, IA  
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/antique-johns-october-22nd-auction/pdf_da4f0a36-4980-11ed-a66e-8301221b4748.html
