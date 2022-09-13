|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke of Menke Auction
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 20, 2022
|Time:
|11 A.M.
|Location:
|Menke Auction Center at 124 East Main Street in Treynor, IA
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/liveauctions.htm
|Radio:
Barb Deitchler Estate and Lynn Stortenbecker Land Auction Featuring 75.99 Acres of Pottawattamie County, Iowa Land
