|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke of Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Time:
|11 A.M.
|Location:
|Menke Auction Center at 124 E Main Street, Treynor, IA
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/Land%20Auction/Sale%20Bill.pdf
|Radio:
Barb Deitchler Estate, Gayle Chandler Trust, Darla Andresen and Judy Flanagan Land Auction Featuring 112.47 Acres /- of Pottawattamie County Land
