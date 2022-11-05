|Auctioneer:
|Midwest Ag Services
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Online Bidding and Live at the Oakland, IA Community Building at 614 Dr. Van Zee Road
|Website:
|https://midwestagservices.com/120-240-acres-pott-co-iowa/
|Radio:
Beckendorf Land Auction Featuring 120 & 240 +/- Acres of Pottawattamie County Land
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
Anniversaries
-
Nov 6