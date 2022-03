Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. A snow shower or two late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%.