|Auctioneer:
|Mitch and Curtis Osborn and John Clayton with Osborn Auction LLC
|Date:
|Saturday, December 4th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|57765 390th Street, Emerson, Iowa
|Website:
|http://osbornauction.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Brent-D.-Vestal-Estate-Auction-11x17-1.pdf
|Radio:
Brent D. Vestal Farm Machinery, Tool and Primitive Estate Auction
