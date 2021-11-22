Auctioneer: Mitch and Curtis Osborn and John Clayton with Osborn Auction LLC
Date: Saturday, December 4th
Time:11:00am 
Location: 57765 390th Street, Emerson, Iowa
Website:http://osbornauction.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Brent-D.-Vestal-Estate-Auction-11x17-1.pdf
Radio: 

