Auctioneer: Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
Date:Saturday, November 5th 
Time:10:00am 
Location: Al Hughes Auction Facility, 21929 S 221ST, PJ/Glenwood51534
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.