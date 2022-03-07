|Auctioneer:
|Dennis 'Leroy' Phillips of Property Connection Real Estate & Auction
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Griswold, Iowa Community Center at 603 2nd Street
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/charles-w-smith-estate-land-auction/pdf_f5fef366-9b09-11ec-83fe-d788a01a074e.html
|Radio:
Charles W. Smith Estate Farm Land Auction featuring 295 Acres +/- of Cass County, Iowa Land
