|Auctioneer:
|Rubey Auction and Realty Company
|Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Elliott Community Center, 403 Main Street, Elliott, IA
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/charlotte-shields-farm-auction/pdf_fa694cb4-2eaf-11ed-8dae-bfb35c4f98b6.html
|Radio:
Charlotte Shields Farm Auction featuring 152.99 Acres in Pottawattamie County, Iowa
