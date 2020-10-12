|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|Time:
|10:33 A.M.
|Location:
|New Market, Iowa Community Center at 512 Main Street
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/mckay-land-auction/pdf_48ff354e-08a3-11eb-920c-971275a72ebe.html
|Radio:
Chris & Jamie McKay Absolute Land Auction featuring 116 Acres M/L of Taylor County Farmland
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.