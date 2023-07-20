|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Sunday, July 30, 2023
|Time:
|12:30pm
|Location:
|52769 320th Street, Silver City Iowa 51571
|Website:
|http://alhughesauction.com/auctions/acreage-moving-auction/
|Radio:
Cliff Boyer Estate and Marlene Boyer Living Estate Acreage Moving Auction
