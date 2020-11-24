|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|Time:
|5:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Auction held at Younger Auction Gallery @ 312 E. South Hills Drive in Maryville, MO. Click on link below for directions to land.
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/80-land.html
|Radio:
Dad Gumm 7, LLC Absolute Auction Featuring 80 Acres +/- of Nodaway County Land
