Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
Time: 5:30 P.M.
Location: Auction held at Younger Auction Gallery @ 312 E. South Hills Drive in Maryville, MO.  Click on link below for directions to land.
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/80-land.html
Radio: 

