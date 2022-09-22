|Auctioneer:
|John Williams and George Crawford on Antique John's Auction
|Date:
|Thursday, September 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|On site at 222 N. 18th Street, Clarinda, IA
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/dallas-venna-glenn-moving-auction/pdf_fc85aa2e-39b3-11ed-a148-4309273b8d00.html
|Radio:
