|Auctioneer:
|Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate and Auction, LLC
|Date:
|Saturday, January 14th (Blizzard date will be Saturday, January 21st)
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Farragut, Iowa 1 mile east on County Rd. 230th- SE part of town.
|Website:
|https://bergrenrealestateandauction.com/auctions
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5