|Auctioneer:
|Mitch Osborn, John Clayton and Curtis Osborn with Osborn Auction, LLC
|Date:
|Saturday, June 18th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|24639 360th Street, Hancock, Iowa
|Website:
|http://osbornauction.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/David-W.-Bintz-Estate-Auction-11x17-1.pdf
|Radio:
David W. Bintz Real Estate, Farm Machinery, Shop Equipment and Primitive Auction
