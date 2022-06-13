Auctioneer: Mitch Osborn, John Clayton and Curtis Osborn with Osborn Auction, LLC
Date: Saturday, June 18th
Time:11:00am 
Location: 24639 360th Street, Hancock, Iowa 
Website:http://osbornauction.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/David-W.-Bintz-Estate-Auction-11x17-1.pdf
Radio: 

