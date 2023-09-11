Auctioneer:Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land 
Date:Tuesday, September 19, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:600 Harrison Street- Shenandoah, Iowa 51601 
Website: https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/baker-real-estate
