|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke with Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 21
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Menke Auction Center- 124 E. Main St. Treynor, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/Sept%2021st%20Pott%20Co%20Land%20%20salebill%20.pdf
|Radio:
Donald K. Hansen 77.4 +/- Acres of Pottawattamie County Land Auction
