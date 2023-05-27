|Auctioneer:
|Tom Van Scyoc and Associates
|Date:
|Sunday, June 4 and Sunday, June 11, 2023
|Time:
|11 a.m. both days
|Location:
|From Sidney, Iowa...South to JCT 275 and HWY 2, West on HWY 2 to Bluff Road L-44 then South 3 miles to auction
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/crouse-2-sunday-auction/pdf_7d6abd22-f981-11ed-9c7d-ebfd7de29050.html
|Radio:
