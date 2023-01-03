|Auctioneer:
|Tom Van Scyoc and Associates of Sidney, Iowa
|Date:
|Sunday, January 8, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Riverton, IA Gymnasium and Yard
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/donna-fuss-large-estate-auction/pdf_1deea112-8b7a-11ed-8a6e-9b82e740c2f1.html
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
Anniversaries
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 5