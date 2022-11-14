Auctioneer: Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
Date:Saturday, November 19th 
Time:Household Auction at 9:00am, Real Estate at 1:00pm 
Location:108 South 4th Street- Hopkins, Missouri 
Website:https://www.kmaland.com/dorotha-and-late-ralph-wood-absolute-real-estate-and-household-auction/link_033b5ad0-61d7-11ed-9a15-cf0d0784d1cf.html
