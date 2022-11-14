|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions and Land
|Date:
|Saturday, November 19th
|Time:
|Household Auction at 9:00am, Real Estate at 1:00pm
|Location:
|108 South 4th Street- Hopkins, Missouri
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/dorotha-and-late-ralph-wood-absolute-real-estate-and-household-auction/link_033b5ad0-61d7-11ed-9a15-cf0d0784d1cf.html
|Radio:
Dorotha and Late Ralph Wood Absolute Real Estate and Household Auction
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
Anniversaries
-
Nov 16