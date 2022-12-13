|Auctioneer:
|Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 20th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|108 N. Shoenhair Street, Lenox Iowa 50851
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/douglas-cattle-retirement-auction/link_f3bea382-7a40-11ed-8240-3ba5c94ee13f.html
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 15
Anniversaries
-
Dec 14