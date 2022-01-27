|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery at 312 E. South Hills Dr. Maryville, Mo
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/helton.html
|Radio:
Doyle & Beulah Helton Lifelong Outstanding Military Gun and Memorabilia Auction
