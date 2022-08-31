|Auctioneer:
|Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
Date:
|Saturday Sept. 10th
Time:
|11:00am
Location:
|7.5 miles north of Corning, Iowa on HWY 148, west on 150th st for 3 miles, farms are located at the northwest, northeast and southeast corners of 150th and Filbert Ave in Adam County. Signs will be posted
Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/edward-r-jinx-r-amdor-revocable-living-trust-public-land-auction/image_c9ee56ae-2939-11ed-a807-4788f43bee73.html
Radio:
Edward R & Jinx R. Amdor Revocable Living Trust Public Land Auction
