|Auctioneer:
|Brady Smith and Big Iron Auctions
|Date:
|December 14, 2022
|Time:
|Now - 10:00 A.M. Closing on 12/14/22
|Location:
|Online auction only, see website below
|Website:
|https://www.bigiron.com/Search?showTab=true&tab=equipment-tab&search=Elliott+iowa&searchMode=All
|Radio:
