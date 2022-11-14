Auctioneer: Liz Hunt with Hunt Auctions & Land
Date: Thursday, November 17th
Time:10:00am 
Location:Tarkio Community Building 603 S 3rd Street Tarkio, Missouri 64491 
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/evans-real-estate-auction/link_eed13182-4e30-11ed-a501-2f88de2a3e59.html
Radio: 

