|Auctioneer:
|Farmers National Company
|Date:
|Mon. March 21st/ Online Bidding begins March 14th at 8am until the close of live event
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Maryville Eagles Club, Maryville, Missouri
|Website:
|Radio:
Farmers National Company's 117.20 +/- Acres of Nodaway County Land Auction
