|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, December 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:05 A.M.
|Location:
|Live bidding available at Fairview, Kansas Community Center at 201 E. Iowa Street or online bidding also available
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/fergus.html
|Radio:
Fergus Family Farms, LLC Absolute Brown County Kansas Farm Land Auction Featuring 937 +/- Acres
