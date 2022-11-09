Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 10:05 A.M. 
Location: Live bidding available at Fairview, Kansas Community Center at 201 E. Iowa Street or online bidding also available
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/fergus.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.